Vijayawada: Railway Hospital observes National Nutrition Week

Vijayawada: As part of the National Nutrition Week being observed all over the country from September 1 to 7, the Divisional Railway Hospital here organised a health awareness programme at New OPD Block on Wednesday.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr M Sowri Bala was the chief guest and around 100 railway employees and beneficiaries took part in the awareness event. At the outset, Divisional Medical Officer Dr K Sarada welcomed the audience and explained the importance of nutrition in maintaining health and staying free from diseases.

ACMS Dr Sitaram presented a simple diet plan that can be followed by all to prevent lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

Dr YM Sindhu explained the importance of women in maintaining the nutrition and health of the family.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr M Sowri Bala advised the railway beneficiaries to come forward in large numbers to utilise the preventive and curative services offered at Railway Hospital. She stated that healthy nutrition is an important prerequisite to stay healthy and free from diseases. As part of an awareness programme on nutrition, various programmes like group discussions and poster demonstrations will be organised in schools, workplaces and colonies during the entire week.