Vijayawada: Register cases against drug peddlers, cops told

Vijayawada(NTR district): NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao ordered cops to take stringent action against junkies (drug addicts) and book cases against drug peddlers.

As part of Nasha Mukt Bharat, the Collector held a meeting with the officials over containing narcotics, at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Dilli Rao said youth are suffering with mental illness due to consumption of drugs. He asked the authorities to keep vigil in many places, which were identified as drugs consumption hotspots such as

Christurajupuram, Gangireddula Dibba, KL Rao Nagar, Railway Yard, Vambay Colony, Krishnalanka Dhobighat, Bhavani Ghat, Kanaka Durga Varadhi, Ibrahimpatnam and Seethanagaram. He also directed them to conduct special inspections from time to time in the above places. Informing that around 66 cases were registered against drug addicts in the district and 33 cases were booked last month, the Collector directed the police officials to put special focus on ganja transportation.

Principal District Judge and Legal Services Authority Chairman Justice KV Rama Krishna, Sub-Collector Adithi Singh, DEO Renuka and others attended the meeting.