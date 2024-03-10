Vijayawada: Religious fervour marks Rathotsavam

Vijayawada : Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata, police officials and a large number of devotees participated in the annual Rathotsavam organised by Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Anna Satram on Canal road here on Saturday.

The Commissioner launched the Rathotsavam by breaking the coconut and pulling the chariot along with the devotees on Canal road. To mark the Maha Sivarathri, Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Anna Satram every year conducts the chariot pulling event on Canal road.

Several thousand devotees from various parts of the city attended the Rathotsavam on Saturday. Commissioner Kanthi Rana said he was very delighted to participate in the Rathotsavam.

He congratulated the organisers for conducting the grand event every year. Deputy Commissioners of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana, Srinivasa Rao, K Chakravarthi, T Hari Krishna, ADCPs T Nagaraju, D Prasad, inspectors, sub-inspectors of police, president of Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Anna Satram committee B Venkata Lakshmi Prasad and other committee members participated in the Rathotsavam.