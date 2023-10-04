Vijayawada: Remembering Swaminathan, man behind Green Revolution

Vijayawada: Dr LV Subba Rao, retired principal scientist (Retired) of Directorate of Rice Research Institute DRRI (ICAR) Hyderabad, paid rich tributes to visionary MS Swaminathan, a key architect of India’s Green Revolution.



Addressing the commemoration meeting organised by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Andhra Loyola College on the college premises here on Tuesday, Subba Rao, a distinguished authority in agricultural research, delivered the talk on MS Swaminathan’s invaluable contributions to Indian agriculture. He delved into the life and work of Dr Swaminathan, emphasising the revolutionary impact of his strategies and innovations on Indian farming practices.

The event was organised by under the guidance of Fr GAP Kishore, Principal of Andhra Loyola College and Dr M Srinivas Reddy Vice-principlal of II year UG.

Fr G Kiran, Vice-principal of 2nd Year UG shared his valuable insights on MS Swaminathan’s legacy and the importance of sustainable agriculture in today’s world.

Dr M Srinivas Reddy, Vice-principal of 2nd Year UG and Head of the Department of History, also addressed the gathering, acknowledging the role of history in recognising the contributions of Swaminathan.