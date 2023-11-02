Vijayawada: Retired employees urge release of PRC, DA dues

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Retired Employees Association on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the chief secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh K S Jawahar Reddy and requested him to resolve the problems being faced by the pensioners in the state.

The association leaders along with the AP JAC, Amaravati, chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu met the chief secretary. Association president PSSN Sastry told the chief secretary that the retired employees have been facing hardships due to non-release of pending PRC arrears, DA arrears and pension on the first of every month.

He also said the retired employees are not able to get benefitted from the health cards and requested the chief secretary to address the problems of pensioners in getting the treatment in the hospitals. Sastry also requested addition of more treatment facilities to the existing list in the health card. AP JAC chairman Venkateswarlu said the Andhra Pradesh Retired Employees Association is very big association representing 80,000 members and requested the chief secretary to consider the requests of the association leaders.

Later, the association leaders also met advisor to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. Venkateswarlu said the retired employees are suffering due to non-payment of arrears and PRC arrears.