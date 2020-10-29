Vijayawada: Rising Vegetable prices hit kitchen budget

Vijayawada: Incessant rains during the last three months and the recent cyclone which inundated several areas in Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts damaged crops in several acres resulting in skyrocketing of vegetable prices across the state. Most vegetables cost over Rs 40 per kg while onion prices have hit a scale of Rs 100 per kg. Even in rythu bazaars, the prices are abnormally high, hitting the kitchen budget.

In Vijayawada, tomato was sold at Rs 36 per kg, brinjal Rs 46, gherkins Rs 38, bitter gourd Rs 40, carrot Rs 74, potato Rs 44, ladies finger Rs 32, cucumber Rs 22 and beans Rs 40. Similarly, the cost of leafy vegetables was also very high.

Reports from other districts also indicate that the prices were no less. The supplies to Vijayawada come mostly from Diviseema area, Krishna and Guntur districts which were badly affected due to floods.

According to sources, potato is being brought from Agra in Uttar Pradesh and onions from Maharashtra and Kurnool district. Officials say that it may take at least another three to four weeks before the prices are stabilised. Meanwhile, the Marketing department has started sale of onions at Rs 40 per kg in rythu bazaars at subsidy price.