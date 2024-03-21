Vijayawada rly division bags 1st prize in drama competition

Vijayawada : South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division conducted 186th Divisional Official Language Implementation Committee meeting on Wednesday with Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil chaired the meeting.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) M Srikanth and Additional Mukhya Rajbhasha Adhikari, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) PE Edwin and Branch officers of Vijayawada Division were present in the meeting.

Speaking in the meeting, DRM Narendra A Patil urged the officers and staff to use ‘Kanthasth App’ and Web software for help in official translations.

He congratulated the Vijayawada Division team for winning 8 of 15 prizes including the first place at All India Railway National Hindi Drama Competition held at Udaipur which concluded on March 15.

Vijayawada Division also bagged Best Director, Best Pronunciation, Best Music, Best Stage Design, Best Sound Effects, Best Lighting and Best Costume Awards for its exciting and thought-provoking play ‘Sarpaneeti.’

The DRM gave away the certificates which were sent by the Railway Ministry to the team members of the play at the DOLIC meeting. ‘Sarpaneeti,’ the Hindi play revolves around both Kaliyug and Dwapar Yug showcasing Ramayan and Mahabharat stories in which every person can see them. There are some

characters in these stories that force every person to think and draw parallel to today’s society. M Srikanth and PE Edwin commended the staff, most of whom are Telugu-speaking for their dedication and hard work in picking up the First Place Trophy for Vijayawada Division. Asha Mahesh Kumar and Rajbhasha Adhikari proposed a vote of thanks.