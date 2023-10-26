Vijayawada: Rush of Bhavanis continues atop Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada : The rush of Bhavanis continued on Wednesday at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri. Bhavani Deeksha is an important ritual during the Dasara festivities as the devotees of Goddess Kanaka Durga take the Deeksha and perform pujas. Lakhs of devotees from various parts of the state, particularly from North Coastal districts, visit the Durga temple and perform pujas. Kanaka Durga Nagar, Canal road, Kummaripalem and other nearby areas of the temple witnessed heavy rush as devotees came to the temple in the traditional red dress.

The devotees performed pujas at the bathing ghats on the banks of Krishna river. A large number of devotees performed Giri Pradakshina passing via Chitti Nagar, Sitara junction, Kummaripalem and reached the temple. The city police also performed Chandi Homam and Purnahuti at the One Town police station on Wednesday to mark the conclusion of Dasara festivities. Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata attended as the chief guest. He personally inaugurated Annadanam programme at the police station. Later, he visited the Durga temple command control room and inspected the rush of devotees and security arrangements.

Briefing the media, Rana said as many as 3,000 police personnel attended the Dasara festival bandobust duty and around 15 lakh devotees visited the temple. He said all government departments worked in coordination. He lauded the services of police personnel.

DCP Vishal Gunni, Temple EO Ramarao, Crime ADCP P Venkata Ratnam, SB ADCP Ch Lakshmipathi, West ACP K Hanumantha Rao and inspectors, sub-inspectors and staff attended the Chandi Homam and Purnahuti programmes.