Vijayawada: Sadbhavana Diwas observed

Vijayawada : The Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway observed Sadbhavana Diwas here on Friday to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Every year August 20 is observed as Sadbhavana Diwas to promote national integration and communal harmony among people of all religions, regions, and languages. Since August 20 being Sunday, the Sadbhavana pledge was organised on Friday.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil administered the Sadbhavana Diwas pledge to all branch officers and staff at the Divisional Office here.

M Srikanth, ADRM, Operations, D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM, Infrastructure, and branch officers took part in the event. The staff took the resolve to work for emotional oneness, eschew violence and promote goodwill among people regardless of their caste, religion, or ethnicity.

The DRM appealed to the gathering to resolve all the differences through dialogue and constitutional means without resorting to violence and work towards a common goal of peace and prosperity for all.