Vijayawada: Sajjala accuses BJP of 'dancing to TDP tunes'

Vijayawada: Downplaying the BJP's Prajagraha Sabha public meeting held in Vijayawada on Tuesday, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the saffron party was just implementing the agenda of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to media at party central office at Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Ramakrishna Reddy said BJP has become the 'subsidiary' party of TDP and BJP leader Somu Veeraju has been parroting the script prepared in NTR Trust Bhavan.

He said the leaders of Congress, BJP, CPI and Jana Sena have turned into puppets in the hands of Naidu and are targetting the Chief Minister with false allegations. " I pity the BJP for dancing to the tunes of Naidu despite being a national party of stature," he remarked.

He criticised BJP leaders for promising to provide cheap liquor at Rs 50 per bottle and complete Amaravati capital in three years if voted to power. Stating that BJP leaders have been demanding high court in Kurnool and capital in Amaravati, he asked them to clear their stance on Visakhapatnam. He said BJP has demanded Special Category Status (SCS) while in opposition and came with special package after coming into power. He slammed BJP for politicising SCS and privatisation of Vizag steel plant despite having the power to take decision on these issues.

Ramakrishna Reddy lashed out at TDP and the "yellow media" for their false propaganda on OTS (one-time-settlement) scheme though it was clearly mentioned that the scheme was voluntary and said Naidu was able to spread false propaganda on it due to nexus with other political parties. He said opposition parties are not into constructive criticism but were only spreading false information on issues like capital, English medium for students, OTS scheme, movie tickets and negotiations with employee unions for their political interests.

Slamming the BJP leaders for commenting on names of the schemes in the state, the YSRCP leader said it is common for any government in power to name their schemes. He has also faulted a section of media for highlighting Tamil Nadu government's decision of 14 per cent DA for employees and distorting facts about Andhra Pradesh government on DAs.

He said the state government has been implementing all the welfare scheme in saturation mode and the commitment and integrity of the Chief Minister can be seen in the state government releasing Rs 703 crore for eligible beneficiaries who were earlier not considered due to various reasons for the welfare schemes and programmes that were implemented by the government.