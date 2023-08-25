Vijayawada: Sajjala hits out at TDP over ‘false allegations’

Vijayawada : YSRCP general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy accused TDP of carryin gout ‘false campaign’ on voters list in the state. He said that the TDP itself is a culprit in voter list irregularities and said the opposition party was unnecessarily blaming the ruling party. Speaking to media persons at party central office at Tadepalli on Thursday, Ramakrishna Reddy said TDP chief N Chandrababu is an expert in managing systems and the YSRCP government was making efforts to correct the misdeeds of TDP government in voter list in a democratic manner.

He said that the YSRCP noticed lakhs of bogus votes and complained against them. Fearing the exposure of their misdeeds regarding voter lists during TDP regime, the TDP leaders were resorting to false propaganda, he alleged.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that 30,000 bogus were unearthed in Kuppam constituency alone. As many as 770 votes were present with same door number. He said the Election Commission suspended two officials for procedural lapses in removal of votes.

He alleged that the TDP had resorted to removal of YSRCP sympathisers’ votes by developing an app and supplying voters data to a private agency Bluefrog and IT Grid. He said that by using the app the TDP leaders resorted to removal of YSRCP votes in the state. The YSRCP governments won the confidence of people with welfare programmes and there is no need for resorting to irregularities in voters lists, he claimed.