Vijayawada: Saketh Myneni receives warm welcome

Vijayawada: Rousing welcome was accorded to the International tennis player Saketh Sai Myneni on his return to Vijayawada from Hangzhou, China after winning the silver medal in the Men’s doubles in the Asian Games -2023.

The Tennis Association, Private schools association and Vivekananda Yuva Sena organised a car rally and felicitation ceremony to welcome Saketh at the Gannavaram airport on Tuesday.

Many students and sports enthusiasts participated in the rally and congratulated Saketh, who made the nation proud with his outstanding performance in the Asian games.

Saketh along with his partner Ramkumar Ramanathan of Tamilnadu won the silver medal. The duo lost to Chinese team in the finals.

Krishna District Tennis association secretary Dr. Ram Kumar, Private School Association administrators K. Hari Prasad and Madan Kumar were also present to welcome and congratulate Saketh. He is the native of Vuyyur in Krishna district and settled in Visakhapatnam. He trains in Hyderabad and participates in various international tournaments.

Earlier, he was congratulated in Delhi by Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur. He arrived at Gannavaram Airport and was greeted by family members, Tennis players, students and Tennis Association members. Saketh was earlier trained in the USA for five years while doing graduation and became an international player.

He honed his skills and successfully won Gold medal in 2014 Asian games and once again in 2023. He was honoured with Arjuna award in 2017 by the Government of India.