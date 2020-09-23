Vijayawada: Sand stockpiled near reaches for supply to consumers

Vijayawada: Keeping in view the Krishna floods and difficulties being faced by the district administration to extract the sand and supply to the consumers, the officials are stock piling sand near the reaches and stock points in the district. Moreover, the construction activity is continuing at brisk pace after Covid unlock being implemented. Naturally the demand for sand is very high in the district for the past few months. It may be noted that last year, the district administration faced many difficulties to extract sand due to logging of floodwater in the sand reaches. Consequently, people could not get sand for construction purposes. Moreover, the government also lost revenue.



Now, the district administration is stockpiling the sand in the reaches. Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha along with Vijayawada Sub-Collector HM Dhyana Chandra inspected the sandstock point near the truck terminal in Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday.

She verified the stock records and enquired about the demand and supply of sand from the quarry. She noticed 130152 metric tons of sand transported and 324209 metric tons of sand stock available in the quarry. She further noticed that the arrangements have been made to supply 1424 metric tons sand to 119 customers.

Later, interacting with the media, JC Madhavi Latha said the sand booking is taking place through the village/ward secretariat and other departments. She has warned stern action will be taken against the staff if irregularities are committed. She said the staff should follow first come first serve basis for supply of sand and reminded that three employees were suspended for committing irregularities.