Vijayawada: SC Judge, HC Acting CJ visit Durga temple

Vijayawada: Supreme Court Judge Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra worshipped Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri on Friday. He along with his spouse visited Durga temple and performed special puja to the Goddess. Besides, AP High Court Acting Chief Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai also visited the temple along with the Supreme Court judge. During their visit, temple authorities welcomed them as per tradition. Later, they offered Vedasirvachanam along with prasadam.

Temple AEO Pattem Guru Prasad, EE KVS Koteswara Rao and P Chandra Sekhar accompanied the judges.