Vijayawada: School Games Federation of India cycling, wrestling teams selected

Vijayawada : As per the instructions given by School Games Federation of India (SGFI)-Andhra Pradesh unit, the Krishna district unit conducted team selection for cycling and wrestling for under-19 boys and girls at the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) at Nunna near Vijayawada on Friday.

The selected teams will be representing the combined Krishna district under-19 teams in the SGFI, AP Inter-District Championship to be organised next month. The cycling selections were held in Vikas College Road at Nunna. Vikas Group of Institutions Engineering and Technology Principal Dr P Srinivas flagged off the cycling race at the main gate of Vikas College.

The race was conducted from Vikas College to Indlas Shanti Vanam. The best time registered athletes were selected for the Krishna district Under-19 Cycling Boys’ and Girls’ teams.

Later, under-19 wrestling selections were conducted at the Nunna ZPH School Auditorium, and for that, many students attended across the district. The SGFI, Krishna district under-19 selections observer Shyamala inaugurated Wrestling selection trials.

She said that SGFI, the AP inter-district cycling championship will be held at Bapatla from November 11 to 13. Also, the Under-19 Wrestling Championship will be conducted at the ZPH School Nunna from November 11 to 13, she added. After that, the selection committee picked up the talented wrestlers for the Krishna district team.

Krishna District Cycling Association Secretary K Suguna Rao, Vikas Group Institutions NSS Officers Sekhar Reddy, Phani, Physical Directors MV Satya Prasad and T Sri Latha were present.