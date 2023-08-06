Vijayawada: Science lab inaugurated at ZP High School

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector Dr S Dilli Rao along with the Uttar Pradesh cadre Additional Chief Secretary (Retired) Munnangi Venkata Seetha Rami Reddy inaugurated the newly established Marreddi Sitaravamma Science Laboratory at the Zilla Parishad High School in Nunna on Saturday.

The science lab was arranged by the alumni of the school. The 1994-95 batch of SSC students constructed a cycle shed that was inaugurated by NTR District Educational Officer (DEO) CV Renuka. The science Lab and the cycle stand were constructed at a cost of Rs 12 lakh. Before that Collector Dilli Rao, retired IAS officer MVS Rami Reddy, DEO Renuka and others planted saplings under the institutional plantation organised by the District Water and Management Agency (DWAMA) on the Nunna high school premises.

Later, Dilli Rao distributed cash awards to SSC toppers in the Telugu subject sponsored by Telugu teacher Aruna. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that students should take inspiration from eminent scientists like CV Raman, JC Bose, Marconi, Ramanujam, Michele, Joseph John Thomas, Ernest Ruther and others who found innovations without any facilities during that period. Nunna ZPHS is one of the 100 schools which have a science laboratory facility, he added. Further, he lauded donors for the contribution of lab and cycle stand. Retired Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh MVS Rami Reddy, who was also an alumnus of Nunna ZPH said that no other State governments has spent a huge budget for the education sector in the country as spent by Andhra Pradesh and urged the students to make use of the facilities. Nunna ZPH School HM Vazrala Bhupal Reddy presided over the function.