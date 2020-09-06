Vijayawada: Services of scribes during Coronavirus pandemic lauded

Vijayawada: Vasavi Club of Vidyadharapuram secretary P Syam Kumar has praised the services of journalists to society. The club felicitated the senior journalists and photographers at Kanyaka Parameswari Satram in Vidyadharapuram on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of the Vasavi club international founder KC Gupta.

Syam Kumar said scribes are working without caring their lives in Corona pandemic time and underlined the need to render assistance to the journalists by state and central governments. He said the government should recognize journalists as Corona warriors along with medical and sanitation staff and announce Rs 50 lakh insurance to the journalists.

Club members K Narasimha Rao, A Upendra Rao and others participated in the event.