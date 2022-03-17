Vijayawada: SI suspended over suicide of elderly man

Vijayawada: A Konduru Sub-Inspector of Police T Srinivas was suspended on Wednesday in connection with the suicide of a 69-year-old man Lakavat Balaji, who took the extreme step after allegedly beaten by the police.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal issued the suspension orders after conducting preliminary enquiry on the allegations that A Konduru police had beaten Balaji on the charges of selling country made liquor.

Balaji was the resident of Revuti Thanda of A Kondu mandal. His family members have alleged that the A Konduru police have severely beaten him suspecting that he sold country made liquor.

Balaji consumed pesticide and died on Tuesday while he was shifted to the hospital in Tiruvuru. Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu and other officials tried to settle the issue and spoke to the family members. They tried to assure that justice will be done to the family. On the other hand, the issue was taken to the notice of senior officers. After the preliminary enquiry, SP Kaushal had suspended SI T Srinivas. The senior officers have also decided to take disciplinary action on Mylavaram station house officer L Ramesh.

Notice was issued to Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu asking for the explanation on the incident. Tension was prevailed at Revudi Thanda after the death of the elderly man Balaji.