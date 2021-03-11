Vijayawada: Siva temples reverberate with 'Om Namah Sivaiah'

Vijayawada: Siva temples across Andhra Pradesh reverberated with the spiritual sound of "Om Namah Sivaiah" and "Hara Hara Maha Dev" as lakhs of devotees thronged the temples and performing the Abhishekams and other pujas to mark the Maha Sivarathri, which is one of the biggest and the most important festival in the State.

Heavy rush was witnessed in the famous and historical Siva temples located in Kurnool, Guntur, Chittoor, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Krishna and other districts. Srisaialm temple in Kurnool, one of the biggest and famous temples in the State, witnessed huge rush since early morning as devotees thronged for performing Abhishekams and other pujas.

The Srisailam temple wore a saffron blanket with the flocking of Siva devotees in massive numbers. Apart from the devotees the Siva swamis thronged the Srisailam temple to be a part of 11-day Maha Sivarathri Brahmotsavams. Around 5 lakh devotees might have thronged the temple on the eighth day on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy performed Abhishekam to Lord Siva at the NTR stadium in Gudivada to mark the Maha Sivarathri. Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and his brother Nageswara Rao participated in the celebrations at NTR stadium in Gudivada.

The Chief Minister arrived from Tadepalli by helicopter and reached NTR stadium at 11.30 am and performed holy rituals amidst chants of Om Namashivaya…Om Namashivaya by priests and devotees. Several ministers and YSRCP MLAs and leaders participated.

Similarly, the Mahanandeeshwara temple at Mahanandi and Uma Maheshwara temple at Yaganti, Bugga Rameshwaram at Kalva Bugga were also witnessed same quantum of devotee in Kurnool district.

In East Godavari, lakhs of devotees thronged the Pancharama Kshetras and other temples of Lord Siva. Devotees especially women and children worshipped at the Panchara Kehsetrams Sri KumaraRama Bhimeswara Swamy temple in Samalkot, and Bheemeswara Swamy temple in Draksharamam in the district on the occasion. Thousands of devotees thronged Pancharama Kshetras and performed "Abhishekam" and Kumkuma pujas as a part of their prayers. Rudrabhishehams, Kalyanotsavams and special pujas were held to Lord Siva on the occasion.

In Guntur district, thousands of devotees thronged the Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple at Kotappakonda near Narasaraopet. Temple authorities performed Eka Dasha Rudrabhisehkam, Laksha Bilwarchana to the presiding deity Trikoteswara Swamy. All Saiva Kshetrams in Guntur district reverberated with Om Nama Sivaya. Prabhas were set up at Kotappakonda.



The Police department made elaborate security arrangements at Kotappakonda and on the hillock. It may be mentioned that the State Government declared

Maha Sivaratri at Kotappakonda as

state festival.

Similarly, special pujas were performed to Sri Amaralingeswara Swamy temple at Amaravati in Guntur district.

Similarly, special pujas were performed to Bhramaramba Sameta Malikarjuna Swamy at Pedakakani in Guntur district. Devastanam authorities performed Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam and Laksha Bilwarchana to Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy. A large number of devotees visited the temple and performed pujas.

In Viziangaram district, Siva temples were decked up for the Maha Sivarathri festival and illuminated with lighting. Special arrangements were made for Sivarathri celebrations at Seetharama temple at Ramateertham.

Ramalayam every year attracts huge number of devotees on the occasion of Maha Sivarathri.

Devotees from North Coastal districts and Odisha attend the celebrations as part of the tradition.

In Nellore district, Siva temples reverberated with holy chants and Vedic rituals since Thursday early morning.

Historic Kamakshi Temple at Jonnawada, Sivalayam in Nellore, Sri Subrahmanyeswara Temple in Mallam, Jwalamukhi temple in Varigonda, Sangameswara temple in Sangam, Siddeswara Swamy temple in SR Puram, Bhairavakona in Udayagiri Mandal, Udayakaleswara Temple in Gandavaram and other temple witnessed huge rush and devotees offered special pujas to mark Sivarathri.

Simiarly, a large number of devotees thronged the Sivalayams in Krishna, Chittoor, Anantapur, Kadapa West Godavari and other districts.