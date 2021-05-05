Vijayawada: Six Covid patients die in district hospital, oxygen scarcity blamed

Vijayawada: Six Covid patients died while undergoing treatment in the district hospital in Machilipatnam allegedly due to short supply of oxygen on Tuesday. About 350 Covid patients were undergoing treatment in the 250-bed hospital.

There are conflicting reports on the reasons for the death of six patients. Amid reports of oxygen scarcity being the reason for deaths, hospital superintendent Dr Jayakumar in a press release refuted the allegations saying that deaths were due to deterioration of their condition.

He has appealed to the people not to spread lies in social media and create panic.

He said liquid oxygen had arrived and hospital staff arranged for the supply to Covid patients. Machilipatnam revenue development officer Khajavali in a statement said nodal officer was monitoring the supply of oxygen in the hospital. He said six patients died due to the critical condition.