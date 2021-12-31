Vijayawada: Somu's 'Soma' promise backfires

Vijayawada: Is the state BJP groping in darkness? Do they feel that they are not able to make a mark among people on any issue so far? The clear answer to this would be in affirmative.

When Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the State leaders to take necessary measures to fill the political vacuum in Andhra Pradesh by taking up people's issues, he never meant that the party should announce cheap liquor rates or rake up issues like pulling down Jinnah Tower in Guntur.

The political parties in the State are baffled over the state BJP's attitude. The Congress, the Left and the TDP leaders feel that the State BJP unit has no proper direction. Opposition parties are baffled at the promise made by BJP state unit president Somu Veerraju that the party would supply quality liquor to people at a nominal rate of ₹50 a bottle if voted to power in the 2024 assembly elections.

CPI leader Ramakrishna felt that it was time the BJP came up with a clear stand on the issues faced by the State. It even waited for one year before supporting the farmers of Amaravati in their struggle. He said it was highly condemnable that the state president had used foul language against the left. Such language and attitude can never get them any votes. "He seems to have lost his balance," he added.

Other parties say it was intriguing as to why the state leaders at their public meeting hesitated to speak on issues like attack on Dalits, desecration of temples, arrest of YSRCP MP, the episode of Dr Sudhakar among other public issues. The TDP took strong objection to the statement of Somu Veerraju that it was they who asked for a special package.

The Centre despite repeated requests refused to sanction a special category and the then Union Minister for Finance Arun Jaitley came up with a special package and since there was no option available, the TDP insisted on some changes and accepted it. But it was the Centre which later came up with new unacceptable conditions. The state BJP did nothing to force the Centre to sanction a special category. The BJP failed to get a railway zone for Visakhapatnam or stop privatization of the steel plant. The state unit did not react to this.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy on Wednesday said Veeraraju spoke as if he was the president of the boozers' association. This amounts to cheap tricks for cheap publicity, said Minister Botsa Satyanaryana.