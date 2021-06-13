Vijayawada: SRLDC to replicate AP model in entire southern power grid

Vijayawada: Now, the Southern Regional Load Dispatch Centre (SRLDC), headquartered at Bangalore, a constituent of Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO), Govt of India enterprise, will replicate the AP Transco model for monitoring the power grid in entire southern States.

The innovation the AP Transco has developed now will help power grids in south Indian states to monitor everything from overloading to areas that will be at risk during the natural calamities on real time basis. AP Transco is using mapping power network based on ArcGIS (Geographical Information System) which helps to manage and maintain transmission and distribution networks in more effective manner.

According to officials, the APTransco has introduced a comprehensive solution for displaying the total AP power network on the geographical system software 'ArcGIS' with the support of internal teams.

The 'ArcGIS' system, launched in February 2020, facilitates geo tagging of substations, transmission and distribution lines, physical position and entire transmission and distribution network of AP Transco and AP Discoms.

Now, the Reliability group of Southern Regional Load Dispatch Centre (SRLDC), headquartered at Bangalore, a constituent of Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO), Govt of India enterprise has requested APTransco to share the details of the comprehensive system to replicate the same for the entire southern grid which connect five States and a Union territory.

In its communication to APTransco, the Reliability group of SRLDC says, "It's very beautiful system and we would like to replicate it for the entire southern grid. For this, we request you to please share all tower locations of the 400 KV and 220KV AP Transco lines".

According to officials, the ArcGIS helps creating grid map of entire AP network from consumer to generating stations, knowing the real time overloading or underloading of lines and creating the map of total assets boundaries of all power companies of AP and identifying the vacant land.

Forecasting of weather and load scheduling, visualizing areas which could be affected during natural calamities, real time monitoring of lines patrolling and etc., are the other advantages of the ArcGIS system.

The AP Transco had deployed the most accurate day-ahead electricity forecasting model using Artificial Intelligence (AI)and Machine Learning (ML) with an objective to forecast next day's electricity consumption (in units), including day-ahead electricity demand (in MW) on every15 minute basis. This enables to take right decisions on electricity demand and supply, management of grid and minimizing power purchase cost.