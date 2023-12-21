Vijayawada: State Energy Conservation awards presented

Vijayawada : As part of celebrating National Energy Conservation Week from December 14 to 20, the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) felicitated the best performers in energy conservation and energy efficiency in the state with State Energy Conservation Awards to various government and private organisations and also presented awards to winners in school short video competition on energy conservation here on Wednesday.

During the valedictory of National Energy Conservation Week-2023 celebrations organised by APSEM, managing director of APGenco K V N Chakradhar Babu, along with APTransco JMD vigilance and security B Malla Reddy and the CMD APCPDCL J Padma Janardhana Reddy presented State Energy Conservation Awards (SECA)-2023 for best performance in energy savings and energy efficiency in the sectors of buildings, industries and institutions.

Welcom Hotel by ITC Hotels, Guntur, Vignan’s Institute Of Information Technology , Vishakapatnam, Divisional Railway Manager Office/Guntakal /South Central Railway, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Ajinomoto Bio Pharma Services , Visakhapatnam), Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station, Parwada and Sree Jaya Jothi Cements Private Limited, Banaganapalli have won awards under gold category.

Novotel Varun Beach Visakhapatnam, National Institute Of Technology (NIT), Andhra Pradesh, Tadepalligudem, Rail VikasBhavan (office of the DRM, S.C. Railway, Guntur , Tenali Municipality, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Unit-15, Visakhapatnam, Dr. Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (Dr.NTTPS), lbrahimpatnam, Vijayawada, KCP Limited Cement Production Unit-II, Jaggayyapet, NTR District have won awards under Silver category. The MD APGenco congratulated the winners. He also presented awards to the winning students in the short video competition for schoolchildren on concept of energy conservation and energy efficiency and appreciated the winners.