Vijayawada: Stone hits Jagan during road show

Vijayawada : The day fourteenth of Memanta Sidhambus yatra of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy saw an unfortunate incident where a stone had hit his left eye at Singhnagar Daba Kotla centre. The Chief Minister suffered mild swelling on the eye but after first aid continued with his road show.

As the road show was on, people on either side of the narrow road were showering flowers on him and suddenly a stone along with the flowers hit his eye. Police are investigating the incident.

The road show started from Namburu bypass road and at CK convention centre in Mangalagiri where he interacted with the weaving community, his wife Bharati also was seen waving hand at the Chief Minister from among the crowds.

The bus yatra started from Namburu bypass road passed through Kaza, Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, Kanakadurga Varadhi, Sikhamani centre, Chuttugunta, Bhagatsingh Road, Pipula road in Ajit Singh Nagar, Kandriga, Ramavarappadu, Nidamanuru culminated at Kesarapalli bypass road for night halt.



Meanwhile YSRCP leaders, including Vijayawada Parliament candidate Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), Vijayawada assembly candidates Vellampalli Srinivas, Devineni Avinash and MLA Malladi Vishnu and Gowtam Reddy welcomed Jagan Mohan Reddy at Kanakadurga varadhi and accompanied him.



People were seen standing on either side of the greeting Jagan by holding posters “Social justice is possible only with Jagan and Jagan social reformer”.

