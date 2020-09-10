Vijayawada: Stone laid for approach road connecting Road Under Bridge

Vijayawada: Long pending traffic problems being faced by residents of Madhura Nagar and other colonies will be solved in six months as the state government has taken initiative to lay the approach road to the Road Under Bridge near Madhura Nagar rail crossing, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana.

Along with Municipal Corporation commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, he laid the foundation for construction of the approach road to connect the Rail Under Bridge, which is constructed in Railway portion by Railways on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Botcha Satyanarayana said the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will spend Rs17.42 crore for the approach road. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the Municipal Administration department to complete the works to resolve the traffic problems being faced by over 30,000 population.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said the Railways have allocated Rs9.56 crore against the total project cost of Rs27.2 crore. He said thousands of residents of Pasupu Thota, Madhura Nagar, Saibaba colony, Indira Colony, Netaji colony and other areas will be benefited with the completion of the approach road.

He said the state government gives priority for infrastructure development on par with the implementation of welfare schemes. He said the State government sanctioned Rs50 crore for the development of Central assembly constituency.

Vijayawada Municipal Chief Engineer D Mariyanna, Superintendent Engineer Narasimha Murthy and others attended the event.