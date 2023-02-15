Vijayawada: Students display innate talent

Vijayawada(NTR district): Students studying in government schools are honing their skills in creating electrical and electronic devices and displaying in events like science exhibitions and other programmes like book festivals.

State education department conducts mandal, district and State-level science exhibitions every year, thus helping students to prepare electronic and electrical devices and enhance their knowledge in science and technology. Students of government schools are exhibiting the devices they prepared at Vijayawada Book exhibition held at Polytechnic college grounds.

The education department has arranged a stall in the exhibition where students can display the devices and explain to the visitors how they are useful to the people in day today life. They have exhibited devices like UV sanitisers, solar snake guard stick, automatic plant irrigation device, health monitoring device, robots, drones, self-driving chairs that can be operated with remote control.

NTR District Science Centre officer M Hussain, monitoring the students at the exhibition, said the students can increase knowledge on science and technology by participating in the exhibitions. He said these devices are made with minimum cost, with instruments like censors, batteries, card boards etc. UV sanitisers made by the students of ZP High School, Kotturu Tadepalli, NTR district, are useful to the people. Without using sanitisers, germs and bacteria could be killed with the device made by the students. Germs are killed by Ultraviolet rays and it is easy to operate. The UV sanitiser is one-time investment and can be used easily.

Solar snake guard stick is another device made by the students. With the help of sensors, the stick detects movement of snake and raises alarm so that the snake may go away and its user will be safe. Automatic plant irrigation device is another important device made by the students, which detects whether the plant has sufficient water or not. If the plant needs more water, the motor starts automatically and sprinkles water and stops itself.

Health monitoring devices made by the students are useful to check diabetes and blood pressure levels. Functioning of wind energy plants, heartbeat devices, metal detectors and other objects made by the students exhibited in the exhibition.

S Rupas Kumar, a student of ZPHS, Kotturu Tadepalli, said he was delighted to take part in the stall arranged by the education department in the book exhibition.

He said the teachers are encouraging them to learn how to manufacture devices and learn the basics of science.

Another student Kalyan Siva Sai said science exhibitions are very useful to them. He said creating the electric and electronic devices is fun and helps them to get basic knowledge on how devices work and useful to the people.