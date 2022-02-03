Vijayawada: Students exhorted to enhance skills

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation Executive Director Dr DV Ramakoti Reddy called upon the students to develop the attitude of hard work, enhance skills and imbibe ethical values to grow as great citizens.

He was the chief guest on the Certification Ceremony organised by Andhra Loyola College on Thursday.

The APSSDC in collaboration with Microsoft global skill initiative offered online certificate courses on Artificial intelligence, MS office, Advanced Excel, Data Analytics, Web Development and Cloud Computing Fundamentals.

In Krishna district alone, 4,013 students got registered for these online courses, out of which 2,012 were from Andhra Loyola College.

Dr Ramakoti Reddy congratulated the students for their zeal to update.

Certificates were given to those students, who have completed 'Artificial intelligence course' over the function and the rest of the students will be given certificates later.

Dr Reddy pointed out that a student entering into Pharma industry immediately after graduation at a low salary of Rs 12,000 per month could be earning Rs 10 lakh per annum by the time he reaches 30 years of age. This fact is missed by many and reluctant to enter the industry. "We need to educate the parents too," he felt.

The APSSDC in collaboration with industries is organising University programme under which companies would offer training to the students. He also said that the Government is focusing on empowering women to be a part of workforce by the time they reach 30 years. Every woman should get into a job and contribute for building the nation. He also pointed out that the Chief Minister is contemplating the Centre of Excellence and many of the degree students could make use of the facilities provided through the Government initiatives.

Principal Fr GAP Kishore presided over. Correspondent Fr Sagaya Raj, general manager of APSSDC Gopinath, District Skill Development Officer P Pranay, Assistant General Manager Leela Krishna Reddy, Murali Krishna and coordinator of the Employability Skills Centre Dr Sahaya Baskaran and the students attended the programme.