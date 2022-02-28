Vijayawada: Students stranded in Eastern Ukraine in grip of panic

Vijayawada: While hundreds of Indian students studying in Western parts of Ukraine are coming back to India by flights being operated by the Central government, the students stranded in Eastern Ukraine are living in constant fear amidst the severe bombardment and loud explosions in the Russian-Ukraine war.

Several thousand students from two Telugu States, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala are stranded in Kharkiv, the second biggest city of Ukraine located on Ukraine-Russia border. Students stranded in Kharkiv Medical University said on Sunday that intense battle is going on between Ukraine and Russian forces near the university.

The students said metro railway station was closed on Sunday due to explosions in nearby areas. The students are staying in the bunkers and power and internet facility may not be available from Sunday night due to halting of power supply.

Kharkiv is the second largest city after Kiev and located very near to Russian border in eastern Ukraine. While the Russian forces are attacking the city the Ukraine army is defending the city. Consequently, the civilians were asked to stay in bunkers or homes. Several thousand students from South Indian States are trapped in the city and their future looks bleak.

S Radhika a student pursuing third year MBBS in Kharkiv said the University authorities are giving war related alerts and guiding them to stay safe in bunkers. Radhika hails from Vijayawada and has been living in Ukraine for three years.

As the war may continue for several days or weeks, the students are desperately waiting for the help from the Government of India. The Central government officials are asking the students to wait some more days for evacuation since Kharkiv is a war zone and intense war is continuing. Due to unavoidable conditions and hostile environment, the students are taking shelter in the bunkers. The students earlier used to take shelter in metro rail station. But, it was also closed said Radhika, a student from Vijayawada. If the two warring sides opt for truce the students can get respite.

Family members of the stranded students too are worried about their future as war wages in the Eastern Ukraine. The students are helplessly staying in the bunkers with short supply of bread and water. The only consolation is the bunkers are so far safe. The students and parents are asking the State and Central governments to take initiative to evacuate the students from the war-hit Kharkiv city.

Family members of the students are following the latest international war related developments on TV channels and hopeful of peace. Russia proposed talks and the deadline ended on Sunday evening as Ukraine has not responded to the proposal.

It is learnt that Ukraine is opting for a neutral country venue for participating in talks.