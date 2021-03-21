Vijayawada: Students urge people to support bandh

Vijayawada: Various youth organisations and students' unions extended support to the nationwide bandh to be observed on March 26 protesting against the anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-worker policies of the Union government.

The leaders of Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), All India Youth Federation (AIYF), Students Federation of India (SFI), NSUI, DYFI and others participated in the wall-poster release programme here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, AIYF State secretary Lenin Babu said that the Union government is not withdrawing three laws enacted against the wish of farmers.

He said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi not even holding talks with the farmers once to resolve their problems. He informed that various farmers associations in the country had given a call for the nationwide bandh on March 26. The common people are suffering due to spiralling petrol and diesel prices, he said adding that disinvestment in public sector undertaking will be a big loss to the workers and the people in the country.

He appealed to the people to make Bharat bandh a grand success on March 26 opposing the policies of the Central government.

SFI State vice-president Somesh Kumar alleged the Union government has cheated the youth of India and not fulfilled the promise of creating two crore jobs in a year. NSUI State secretary Srinivasa Rao, DYFI State president Ramanna and other leaders participated in the wall-poster releasing programme.