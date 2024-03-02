Vijayawada: Sunitha read out script of N Chandrababu Naidu, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Vijayawada : YSR Congress party general secretary and Govt advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the remarks of Sunitha, daughter of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, indicate that she is reading the script of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party office on Friday, Sajjala said that the allegations of Y S Sunitha are nothing but a political conspiracy as elections are fast approaching. He said that Sunitha addressed the media in New Delhi following the directions of Chandrababu Naidu.

Sajjala recalled that Vivekananda Reddy was murdered on March 15, 2019 and the TDP was in power up to May 30, 2019 and questioned why she had failed to question the TDP over the delay in investigation. He said as elections are approaching, Chandrababu Naidu instructed Sunitha to address the media in New Delhi as part of a political conspiracy.

Attacking Jana Sena Party (JSP), Sajjala described the JSP as an outsourcing agency of Naidu. He said Pawan Kalyan has no focus on politics and he used to come out once in two months only to read the script provided by Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu has forged an alliance with Pawan Kalyan only to garner the votes of Kapu community. After witnessing Tadepalligudem meeting and Pawan Kalyan’s speech, the followers of Pawan who wanted him to see as Chief Minister were shocked over the JSP being allotted only 24 seats as part of the electoral alliance, Sajjala said.

Sajjala criticised Chandrababu Naidu for inviting those who left the YSRCP into his party after describing the YSRCP leaders as goondas and smugglers.

He said Naidu pinned high hopes on a tie-up with BJP only to grab the CM’s chair. He said that Naidu allotted 24 seats to the JSP as the TDP was weak in those constituencies and fears defeat.