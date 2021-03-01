Vijayawada: Tamil Nadu wins South India Advocates Cricket Tournament

Vijayawada: Tamil Nadu team won the South India Advocates Cricket Tournament by defeating Karnataka team in the finals held at the cricket stadium in Mulapadu, Ibrahimpatnam mandal on Sunday.

Batting first, Tamil Nadu team scored 191 for the loss of 8 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Tamil Nadu allrounder Arun Kumar scored brilliant century with 132, which included 11 sixes. Karnataka team in reply scored only 164 runs in 20 overs. Arun Kumar took three wickets for 26 runs and he was declared the 'man of the match' for his allrounder performance.

The Karnataka got the second place. Andhra Pradesh team defeated Telangana team to secure the third place. The Telangana team scored 130 runs in 20 overs. In reply, Andhra reached target in 17.2 overs by losing only three wickets. Andhra Pradesh all rounder Kranthi was declared the 'man of the match'.

The South India Advocates Association hosted the event first time. High Court judge Justice Joymalya Bagchi gave away the prizes to the winners. High Court judges Justice AV Seshasai, Justice Ravu Raghunatha Rao, Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocate General S Sriram, Krishna Milk Union chairman Chalasani Anjaneyulu, Andhra Cricket Association secretary V Durga Prasad, South India Advocates Cricket Tournament organising committee chairman Chalasani Ajay Kumar, vice-chairmen G Srinivasulu Reddy, P Venakta Reddy and P Baji Shareef and others attended the concluding ceremony.

Tamil Nadu team with the South Indian Advocates Cricket Tournament trophy in Vijayawada on Sunday



