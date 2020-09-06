Vijayawada: TDP faces the heat as 150 workers join YSRCP trade union

The Telugu Desam Party faced a backlash in Vijayawada with about 150 TDP working class members have joined the YSR Congress Party state trade union. YSRTUC state president P Gautam Reddy and city president Boppana Bhavakumar cordially invited them to the party. Speaking on the occasion, Gautam Reddy said that the welfare benefits provided by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the poor and middle class people are impressive and he is joining YSRCP in view of his performance.

Members of the TDP's Sweet Stall Owners and Workers' Association in the city have joined the party with the intention of doing good for future generations by the YSRCP government. Taking this as an ideal, YSR Sweet‌ stall Owners and Workers Federation also revealed that they would start alternative stalls.



He said that the members of the association had joined the YSRCP as they could not kill their existence with the tremors of the castes when there was no popularity in the TDP. "Since CM is a man of the people who helps the poor, we are joining the YSRCP to walk along with CM Jagan," they said. In addition to providing welfare benefits, the government is also standing by the people during the coronavirus disaster.

