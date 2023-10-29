Vijayawada: Technical edu dept gets pat for polytechnic textbooks

Vijayawada: S Suresh Kumar, principal secretary, department of education, skill development and training appreciated the efforts of department of technical education in bringing up textbooks and lab-manuals at low price for the benefit of students of polytechnics in AP.

He also reiterated the importance of maintaining standards in imparting technical education and training to the polytechnic students, for which the department is taking up academic audit. Suresh Kumar on Saturday addressed workshop on Transforming Polytechnic Academics – Towards a Globally Competitive Workforce organised at NAC Kalyana Vedika, Gurunanak Colony here on by department of technical education to mark Valmiki Jayanti. About 320 principals of both government and private polytechnics in the state attended the workshop.

Suresh Kumar highlighted the significance of technical skills and stressed that these skills should serve as the driving force for generating employment opportunities. He suggested to the principals of the polytechnics to encourage students to engage in creative projects, write scientific articles, publish papers and explore online courses beyond their standard curriculum.

Director of technical education Chadalavada Nagarani directed all the principals and officers of the department of technical education to implement the reforms stipulated by NEP 2020 and Government of AP to make polytechnic students stand as best workforce in global industry.

Nagarani said that the add-on courses are being designed matching with NSQF guidelines and the polytechnic students will be given opportunity to undergo intensive training in that course. Similarly, the students will be allowed to appear for on-line training programs available in SWAYAM portal.