Vijayawada: Telugu Drama Day celebrated

Vijayawada (NTR district): Sumadhura Kala Niketan organised 'Telugu Natakaranga Dinotsavam' on Sunday at Sri Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam. Mono actions and a playlet were staged at this event.



During 2007, the Andhra Pradesh government declared that the birthday of Kandukuri Veeresalingam will be celebrated as 'Telugu Natakaranga Dinotsavam'. Since then the theatre activists have been celebrating April 16 as Telugu Theatre Day.

In the capital city, these celebrations were conducted by late P Panduranga Rao and after his demise, Sumadhura Kala Niketan is continuing the celebrations.

The organisers have felicitated senior most theatre artist Rangavajhula Adiseshayya at this event. Adiseshayya served for State Bank of India for more than four decades and acted in more than 500 plays during his theatre journey.

At this event, the members of Saibaba Natyamandali, Vijayawada performed mono-actions, which were appreciated by the audience present in the auditorium.

Later, a playlet 'Kapala' was staged by Rasajhuri from Ponnur. The playlet was penned by Yellapragada Bhaskara Rao and directed by YS Krishneswara Rao. It depicts the loopholes prevailing in the society though there are a number of agencies to check them. Writer Bhaskara Rao attempted to emphasise though the intelligence of men was improved to arrest the crime rate, the criminals are inventing new ways. This play 'Kapala' envisaged that the inventions like cc cameras and satellites to prevent crime are not enough to prevent the criminal attitude that generated from human brain. The direction of Krishneswara Rao was apt and the performance of artistes B Harideva Krishna, Ch Nageswara Rao, GV Manohar, E Bhagyaraj, YS Krishneswara Rao, Y Bhaskara Rao, Purna Satyam, B Prasad, K Sarita and GND Kusuma Sai were well received by the audience.

Excellent support was rendered by the play crew P Sridhar (stage designer), Rajasekhar (Music) and Bhaskara Rao (lighting).