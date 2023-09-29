Vijayawada: Three-day playlet competition concludes

Vijayawada : The 3-day playlet competitions for youth jointly organised by Sumadhura Kala Niketan, Andhra Nataka Kala Samithi, Jashuva Samskrutika Vedika and Siddhartha Kalapeetham concluded at MBVK auditorium here on Thursday.

On the last day, two playlets were staged. New star modern theatre arts, Vijayawada performed “Kapiraju”, which was written and directed by MS Choudhary. The second playlet “Mullateegalu” was written by Dandu Nageswara Rao and directed by PV Ramanamurthy.

After the completions, the students of Don Basco School, Mangalagiri presented a children playlet “Sakuntalopaakyanam”. The playlets were enjoyed by the audience present.

The three days programme was conducted by D Kailasa Rao, Koppula Ashok Anand, Ranga Reddy and Gundu Narayana Rao. Krishna Rao, Santharam and HVRS Prasad acted as jury members for the three days’ competitions.