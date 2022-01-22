Vijayawada: Three labs collect excess charges for Covid tests

Vijayawada: District Medical and Health department officials found out that three medical labs are collecting excess charges than the rate fixed by the State government during a raid on medical labs here on Friday.

District Medical and Health officer (DMHO) Dr M Suhasini, seven deputy medical and health officers along with Revenue department officials conducted raids on medical labs in different parts of the city.

The officials noticed that three labs - Sai Balaji Laboratory, Kamineni hospitals and Omicron Laboratory - in the city are collecting Rs 499, an excess amount of Rs 149 than the Rs 350 as fixed by the government. The State government earlier issued GO 28 fixing the charges at Rs 350 for RTPCR test. But, these three labs have been collecting Rs 149 excess from clients.

The DMHO has warned that stringent action would be taken against the labs for collecting excess charges for Covid tests. She asked the labs to return the excess amount to the customers. The labs have collected excess charges from 471 customers.

The medical and health department and the revenue officials conducted raids on Apollo laboratory, Remedies laboratory, ABC diagnostics, Sai balaji diagnostics, Omicron diagnostics etc.

Dr Motibabu, Dr Ravi Kumar, Dr Sudha, Dr Venugopala Krishna, Dr Indumati, Dr Suman and others participated in the raids.