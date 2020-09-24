Vijayawada: Two arrested, 800 kg ganja seized

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Task Force police on Wednesday arrested two persons and seized 800 kg ganja being smuggled in a truck from the agency area of East Godavari to Tamil Nadu.

On a tip-off, the Task Force personnel stopped the vehicle under the Gannavaram police station limits and searched it. They noticed 800 kg ganja hidden under the maize flour bags in the 12 tyre truck. The police arrested the truck driver Bhagavat Sekhar and cleaner Prabhukaran Lakshman of Teni district, Tamil Nadu and seized the truck and ganja packets. The duo loaded the maize flour near Samalkot and later loaded ganja bags near Narsipatnam in East Godavari while passing towards Vijayawada. They booked the maize flour load to Chennai. Under the guidance of the Task Force ADCP K Srinivasa Rao, the inspectors and other staff checked the vehicle and seized the ganja.

