Vijayawada: Unions refuse to attend talks unless GOs are suspended

Vijayawada: PRC Sadhana Samiti formed a steering committee to discuss with government issues related to the Pay Revision Commission. The samiti decided not to attend talks with state government until it suspended the GOs issued on new PRC. On the other hand, the ministers committee decided to convene another meeting on January 27 and requested the steering committee members to attend it.

However, as per the invitation extended by principal secretary, GAD, Sasibushan Kumar for discussions with ministers committee at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the steering committee members attended the meeting and submitted a letter to the ministers committee articulating three conditions to attend the further discussions with the government. The employees in their letter demanded cancellation of GOs on PRC, payment of old salaries and revelation of Ashutosh Mishra Committee report.

Later, speaking to media persons, steering committee members said that they made it clear to solve their three demands to attend further meetings. They said, "We are not against the discussions with state government. We will attend the meeting if the government kept in abeyance the GOs on PRC."

They said all chairmen of JACs will attend for further discussions and added that the state government is not rigid on this issue and invited them for talks.

Later, participating in a dharna organised at Dharna Chowk here, AP Secretariat Employees Association president Venkatrami Reddy said that they are participating in the united struggle as employees are going to suffer a loss with new PRC. He said that the officials prepared the GOs on PRC against the interests of employees. He said they had decided to continue their agitation.

AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu expressed happiness over all associations sharing common platform in their fight against the PRC. He said that the state government failed to protect the interests of employees and imposed cut in HRA, CCA and other allowances. He alleged that the government is resorting to false campaign against employees through village and ward volunteers.

AP JAC president Bandi Srinivasa Rao said Tuesday's programme, including rallies and dharnas launched by employees throughout the state was successful. He said that they were demanding better PRC and added that they had launched agitation to achieve their just demands.

AP Govt Employees Association president Suryanarayana said that there is no clarity from government on increasing the retirement age to 62 years. He said all the associations are committed for welfare of employees and they continue their struggle to achieve their demands.