‘Vijayawada Utsav’ plan for during Dasara

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) announced that efforts are underway to bring to life the ‘Vijayawada Utsav’ – a festival designed to showcase the grandeur of the city during the annual Dasara festivities atop Indrakeeladri.

The event aims at reflecting the city’s rich educational, scientific, cultural, and artistic heritage.

Sivanath participated in a preliminary meeting concerning the ‘Vijayawada Utsav’ at the Collectorate here on Friday. Also present were district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu, and Municipal Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM, among others. They discussed the feasibility and various aspects of organising the festival, focusing on activities that would enhance the city’s spiritual, cultural, and tourism legacy, while also promoting tourism. Opinions were solicited on incorporating various programmes that blend knowledge and entertainment.

During the meeting, MP Chinni stated that the aim is to organise programmes that offer a memorable experience for the millions of devotees visiting Vijayawada for Goddess Kanaka Durga’s darshan, not only from across Andhra Pradesh but also from other states. He mentioned plans to hold diverse events at locations such as Haritha Berm Park, Punnami Ghat, Bhavani Island, Pavithra Sangamam, and Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.

The MP elaborated that focus would be placed on promoting folk arts, organising various cultural programmes, food festivals, water sports, drone shows, laser shows, and theme beautification.

Furthermore, efforts are being made to restore the former glory of the Exhibition Society by organising a mega exhibition. MP Chinni concluded by stating that the ‘Vijayawada Fest’ would proceed by taking into consideration all suggestions and advice received.

District Tourism Officer A Shilpa and representatives from the Exhibition Society were also present at the meeting.