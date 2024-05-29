Vijayawada: Water contamination claims 1 life, over 100 ill

Vijayawada: One person died and more than 100 persons are admitted in the government and various private hospitals across the city due to the contaminated drinking water in the city, alleged CPM state executive committee member Ch Babu Rao while calling on some of the victims at their homes in Moghalrajpuram here on Tuesday.

He demanded the municipal corporation to announce ex-gratia to the family members of Valluri Durga Rao who died of diarrhoea after consuming drinking water supplied by the municipal corporation.

Discoloured water is being supplied through municipal taps in several areas in the city for the last one week and the municipal authorities are not taking any corrective measures, Babu Rao said. Several people are suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting, but the officials did not recognise the problem. It is sad that the leaders are preoccupied with the election and eagerly waiting for the results, leaving the problems of people to the winds.

The administration is more interested in setting up water meters and enhancing the water charges rather than supplying pure water to people.

CPM leaders P Krishna, G Kranti, Davuluri Srinivas, Kiran, Dharma Rao and others were.