Vijayawada: WB delegation studies VB G Ram G works

Vijayawada: A high-level delegation from West Bengal is currently on a two-day tour of Andhra Pradesh to study and observe various rural development works being implemented under the VB G Ram G scheme.

Prior to their field visits, the delegation met with Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner VR Krishna Teja Mylavarapu at the state office. During the interaction, the Commissioner briefed the team on the implementation strategies, methodologies, and various works being undertaken under the scheme in the state.

As part of their itinerary on Friday, the West Bengal team toured various villages across the Vijayawada Rural and Nandigama mandals in NTR District. The delegation inspected several works executed under the VB G Ram G scheme, including boundary trenches, staggered trenches, horticulture crop development, farm ponds, and Gokulams (cattle sheds) in K Tadepalli, Pathapadu, and Nunna villages. Magic drain structures built in Somavaram village and the community cattle shed and horticulture crops in Munagacharla village. Speaking during the tour, West Bengal Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Additional Secretary Samir Das stated that the delegation is studying the scheme's implementation model, labour mobilisation procedures, selection of works out of the 375 permitted activities, and various technical aspects.

The visiting team is conducting their field tour under the leadership of Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Joint Commissioner J Sunitha.