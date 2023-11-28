Vijayawada: World Bank team visits VMC schools, inspects development works

Vijayawada: The World Bank (wb) team visited two Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) schools, spoke to the parents’ committee members and enquired about their involvement in implementation of Manabadi Nadu-Nedu development works and other school activities.



It may be noted that the State government is developing infrastructure facilities in the government schools in a phased manner and spending crores of rupees for the construction of additional classrooms, kitchens, construction of compound walls and providing facilities for students.

The World Bank team visited APJ Abdul Kalam Urdu Municipal High School, Arundal Peta and Vangaveeti Mohanaranga Municipal School at Krishna Lanka and inspected the development works. Members of the team interacted with the parent committees.

B Srinivasa Rao, State project director of Samagra Shiksha led the Andhra Pradesh team and coordinated the visit. P Karthik (World Bank School Education specialist, team task leader), Dr Harsha Atrupane (Lead Economist, World Bank), Crystalle Alexandra Ahunwin Koume (Economist), Traci Wilichowski (Analyst), Consultants Surabhi Bhatia, Siddharth Sachdev, Priyanka Sahu and Kunal Dutt participated in the visit and spoke to the parent committees.

The visiting delegates enquired about the enrolment of students after infrastructure facilities were improved. They sought to know how the schools overcome the problems when release of funds gets delayed.

Later, briefing the school’s staff and parent committee members at APJ Abdul Kalam High School, P Karthik, World Bank school education specialist, said he was delighted to see the school and hold a meeting with the parents’ committee members. He said the World Bank will give assistance to the State government to promote education in the State.

Later, the team also met the parents at the VM Ranga VMC School in Krishna Lanka. The team met the Principal Secretary of the School Education Department Praveen Prakash at the Secretariat. Nadu- Nedu Project Director M Caleb, NTR District Education Officer CV Renuka, APEWIDC Chief Engineer Gopichand, VMC SE Rammohan Rao, Deputy Education Officer KV Kumar, Mandal Education Officers, Samagra Shiksha Staff, engineering staff, Principals, supervisors of VMC Schools and HMs

participated.