Vijayawada: YSRCP bags 4 MLC seats under local bodies quota

Vijayawada: YSRCP registered an impressive victory in MLC elections by winning four MLC seats under local bodies quota. It may be noted that polling was conducted for 9 MLC seats, including four seats under local bodies quota, three graduates MLC seats and two teacher MLC seats on March 13.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that the responsibility of winning all MLC seats lies on ministers. YSRCP candidates won all the four MLC seats under local bodies quota and counting of graduates and teacher MLC seats are going on.



In Srikakulam, YSRCP candidate Nartu Rama Rao won the elections. In West Godavari district, ruling party bagged two MLC seats. YSRCP candidates Kavuru Srinivas and VankaRavindranath won the seats. In KuroolYSRCP candidate Madhusudhan won.

Counting is going on in graduates and teachers constituencies.