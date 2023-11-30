Live
Just In
Vijayawada: YSRCP leaders complain to EC on duplicate voters
- 1. Express apprehensions that some voters may de-register their votes in TS after Assembly polls there and re-enrol in AP
- 2. n They request EC to conduct a thorough examination of voter registration data, cross referencing it between AP and Telangana
Vijayawada : YSRCP leaders, including ministers on Wednesday complained to Election Commission (EC) over alleged irregularities in voters list like duplicate votes, de-registration and voters re-enrolment. Ministers Jogi Ramesh, Merugu Nagarjuna, government whip in Legislative Council Lella Appi Reddy and MLA Malladi Vishnu met the CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena and submitted memorandum at the Secretariat.
In the representation, the ruling party leaders complained of duplicate votes existing both in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
They said that there is a possibility that after the completion of the Telangana Assembly elections, some voters may choose to de-register in Telangana and subsequently make fresh enrolments in Andhra Pradesh. This could potentially undermine the integrity of the entire election process and compromise the accuracy of voter rolls. They requested the Election Commission to proactively monitor and address this issue by implementing measures to prevent such strategic de-registration and re-enrolment.
They also requested the EC to conduct a thorough examination of voter registration data, cross referencing it between AP and Telangana, to identify and rectify the cases of duplicate votes, along with preventing de-registration and re-enrolment.
As per Section 17 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1950, no person is entitled to be registered in the electoral roll for more than one constituency. These voter registrations are illegal and they are null and void and as per procedure prescribed under the Act and such names in the voter list need to be removed.