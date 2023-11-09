Vijayawada: YSRCP to launch ‘Why AP needs Jagan’ campaign today

Vijayawada : Gearing up for the coming elections, the YSR Congress Party is going to launch ‘Why AP needs Jagan’ campaign from Thursday at mandal-level throughout the State.

At the same time, the YSR Congress Party will highlight the failure of TDP and Chandrababu Naidu in fulfilling the poll manifesto of 2014 and how Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled all the poll promises as per the YSRCP manifesto. The campaign will last till December 19.

Giving details of the campaign to the media at the State YSRCP office here on Wednesday, YSRCP State general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the YSRCP is going to take up a door-to-door campaign in the name of ‘Why AP needs Jagan’ with pride as the Chief Minister fulfilled assurances given under 2019 poll manifesto.

Citing some examples of development and welfare programmes in the State, Sajjala said that AP was in the 22nd rank in GSDP during the TDP regime and under Chief Minister Jagan’s leadership, AP bagged No.1 position in GSDP as per the RBI 2021-22 report.

He said that AP was ranked 17 during the TDP regime in per capita income and now under the Jagan’s rule, it has achieved the 9th rank in per capita income.

Ruling out the TDP’s campaign that there was no employment generation under the YSRCP rule, Sajjala said that during the five years of TDP rule, only 34,108 jobs were created. Whereas under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s four-and-a-half years rule, 4,93,000 government jobs including 2,13,662 permanent posts were filled.

Coming to agriculture sector, AP stood in the 27th position during the TDP regime and now the State has reached the 6th position with a growth rate of 8.2 per cent in the agriculture sector.

Sajjala said Andhra Pradesh has ascended to an impressive 3rd position in industrial sector and in the last four years of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime. The number of new MSMEs has grown six fold to a total of 2.5 lakh. He said the YSRCP government has spent a substantial sum of Rs 11,700 crore towards renovation of 38,059 schools over the past four years.

Giving priority to the health sector, Jagan Mohan Reddy took the initiative to establish 10,000 YSR village clinics, 1,126 primary health centres and 524 urban clinics. A record 6.4 crore rapid tests were conducted at people’s doorsteps under Jagananna Suraksha programme.

Explaining the campaign pattern, Sajjala said as part of the campaign display boards of welfare programmes will be displayed at village and ward secretariats. Party mandal presidents and senior leaders will then hoist the YSRCP flag at each Sachivalayam.

The party mandal president will also take part in a dinner along with the elders and local people and also stay overnight at the Sachivalayam.

Sajjala said Sachivalayam convenors, Gruha Sarathis and village/ward volunteers are set to initiate a comprehensive door-to-door outreach programme to reach every household in the State.

This initiative aims to carry forward the developmental achievements of the YSRCP government. He said as part of the door-to-door campaign, the party leaders will ask the people to assess the performance of both Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy in fulfilling assurances made in their respective election manifestoes. A receipt from the Praja Teerpu booklet will be given to people who take part in the assessment programme.