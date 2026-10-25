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VMC chief inspects counting arrangements at Andhra Loyola College

VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra discussing election arrangements with Returning Officer Rajani Kumari and others at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada on Saturday
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VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra discussing election arrangements with Returning Officer Rajani Kumari and others at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada on Saturday

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Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra on Saturday inspected vote counting centre at Andhra Loyola College to review arrangements for smooth and transparent counting of votes in Second Ordinary Municipal Elections–2026. During visit, the Commissioner thoroughly examined strong rooms designated for secure storage of ballot boxes brought from various polling stations. He reviewed the systems for placing ballot boxes ward-wise and checked the overall facilities required for the counting process.

Dhyanachandra instructed officials to prepare a clear and systematic plan so that ballot boxes could be easily identified and transported to respective counting tables without causing any inconvenience to the staff. He also inspected arrangements for ward-wise counting tables, orderly placement of ballot boxes, distribution of ballot papers to counting personnel and management of successive counting rounds.

The Commissioner emphasised the importance of proper allocation of duties, designated seating arrangements for counting staff and adequate infrastructure at every counting table. He directed that all preparations must be completed well in advance strictly in accordance with the guidelines and instructions issued by the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission.

He further inspected parking arrangements for buses that would transport counting personnel from different locations.

Officials were told to ensure smooth bus movement, convenient access to the counting centre and quick dispersal of vehicles after staff members disembarked in order to prevent traffic congestion and delays.

Mayor election Returning Officer and Housing Project Director Rajani Kumari, Chief Engineer P Satyakumari, Chief City Planner K Sanjay Ratna Kumar, Assistant City Planner Mohan Babu, along with other officials and election personnel, accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.

Dasari Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dasari Srinivasa Rao

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Dasari Srinivasa Rao is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering NTR and Krishna districts, with a primary focus on Vijayawada. He has 32 years of experience in journalism. His reporting spans a wide range of beats, including city and rural development, politics, irrigation, education, crime, and human-interest stories.

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VMC Municipal Elections 2026HM Dhyanachandra IASAndhra Loyola College Counting CentreVijayawada Municipal CorporationVote Counting Arrangements
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