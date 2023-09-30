VMC collects 600 kg flower waste during Ganesh festival

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has collected 600 kg flower waste and 1,590 kg of patri waste during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival.

The citizens put their sacred puja’s flowers and patri in the specially arranged bins rather than throwing it out into the canals by the call received by the VMC officials. Prior to the festival, the VMC Commissioner asked the citizens not to waste or toss the used flowers into the canals and requested to submit the sacred flowers to the VMC for making incense sticks and dhoop sticks.

In this view, the citizens contributed remarkably for this noble cause. VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar extended his heartfelt appreciation to the citizens of Vijayawada for their exceptional participation.

He said that the remarkable contribution to VMC during the festival has been instrumental in promoting environmental sustainability and responsible waste management. Vinayak Chavithi, a widely celebrated festival in Vijayawada, represents a time of devotion and cultural significance. It also presents an opportunity to speed up the collective efforts toward maintaining the city’s cleanliness and environmental well-being.

The citizens of Vijayawada have once again demonstrated their commitment to this noble cause by actively participating in waste management initiatives. The significant quantities of flower waste and patri waste collected during Vinayaka Chavithi will be processed through environmentally friendly methods.

The flower waste collected during the festival will be used to prepare various products such as agarbattis (incense sticks), dhoop sticks (camphor sticks), and diyas (ritualistic offerings), thereby promoting sustainable practices and reducing waste.”

He further said that 1,590 kg patri waste collected will undergo composting, turning it into valuable organic fertiliser for the benefit of the city’s green spaces. These efforts align with VMC’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible waste management practices, he added.

He further said, “I am truly humbled by the overwhelming support and enthusiasm shown by the residents of Vijayawada during Vinayaka Chavithi. Your contribution of 600 kg flower waste and 1,590 kgs patri waste reflects your dedication to preserving our environment. Together, we are making Vijayawada a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable city.” He further asserted that VMC encourages all citizens to continue participating in such initiatives, promoting a cleaner and healthier Vijayawada. The Corporation also acknowledges the efforts of sanitary workers, who played a pivotal role in the success of this waste management drive, he informed.

The VMC remains committed to its mission of creating a Swachh Vijayawada and extends its gratitude to the residents for their unwavering support, the Commissioner said.