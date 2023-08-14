‘Walk with Velampalli 2K Marathon’ organised

Vijayawada: YSRCP West Constituency leaders and Vijayawada Urban District Arya Vysya Sangam jointly organised a ‘Walk with Velampalli 2K Marathon’ for the development of the West Constituency on the Crombay Road at Bhavanipuram here on Sunday.

The 2k Marathon was organised to mark the birthday of West MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Jogi Ramesh said Velampalli Srinivasa Rao will win third time as MLA from the West Constituency. Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that his colleague MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao is thinking about the development of his constituency and the welfare of the people. Vijayawada Deputy Mayors Bellam Durga, Avuthu Sri Sailaja, YSRCP Vijayawada East Constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash, Kapu Corporation Chairman Adapa Seshagiri Rao, APIDC Chairperson Bandi Punyaseela, Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, Krishna District Wakf Board Chairman Gouse Mohiddeen, Vijayawada Urban District Arya Vysya Sangham President Kondapalli Bujji, Chamber of Commerce President Konakalla Vidyadhara Rao, several VMC corporators participated in the programme.