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West Bengal team studies rural development works in Krishna dist
In Short
A West Bengal delegation led by Additional Secretary Sameer Das visited Krishna district to study greywater treatment, waste management, and VB-G RAM G initiatives.
Vijayawada: A delegation from West Bengal visited several villages in Krishna district on Saturday to study rural development and sanitation initiatives being implemented under Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) programme.
The team visited various project sites in Gannavaram mandal, including solid waste processing centre at Mustabad village, Swachh Rath at Gannavaram and recharge shaft works at Vedurupavuluru.
The delegation examined greywater treatment structures at Net Zero Healthy Campus and high-density plantation at Gollanapalli and inspected construction of magic drains at Savarigudem.
Speaking on the occasion, West Bengal Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department Additional Secretary Sameer Das, who led the delegation, said the two-day visit had provided valuable insights into various rural development initiatives.
He expressed confidence that the experience gained during the tour would help his State implement VB-G RAM G works in a more systematic and effective manner.