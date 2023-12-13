Live
Just In
Wet, discoloured paddy will be bought: CM jagan
- Holds a review with YSRCP MLAs and officials on measures to be taken for cyclone-affected farmers
- Asks them to instil confidence in farmers that the govt will buy the damaged paddy, even by relaxing norms if necessary
- Officials inform the CM that enumeration has begun and the lists will be displayed from Dec 19 to 22 at the RBKs for social audit
Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the YSRCP MLAs and officials to assure the cyclone-affected farmers that the government would buy wet and discoloured paddy.
At the review on cyclone-affected crops and paddy procurement in his camp office on Tuesday, the Chief Minister told the officials and MLAs to instil confidence among farmers to this effect.
Taking stock of the support being extended to the farmers, he said that the Civil Supplies Corporation would purchase the wet and discoloured paddy from the farmers and the same message should be clearly conveyed to them.
If necessary, officials should relax the rules and buy the paddy to do justice to the farmers, he said, adding that the purchases should be done through Rythu Bharosa Kendras and Civil Supplies Corporation would transport the purchased paddy to rice mills.
Stating that the government has already taken steps to give farmers input subsidy, he instructed the officials to take steps to pay insurance to the farmers who have suffered crop loss in the cyclone under the free crop insurance scheme.
Officials told him that enumeration work has begun and the lists would be displayed from December 19 to 22 at the RBKs for social audit.
Complaints would be received from December 23 to 25 and after scrutiny, district collectors would send the final compensation lists to the Government, they said.
The Chief Minister asked them to ensure that input subsidy is paid to the farmers before Sankranti.
Housing minister J Ramesh, MLAs Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Samineni Udayabhanu, Simhadri Ramesh, agriculture special commissioner C Harikiran, Civil Supplies Corporation MD Veerapandyan, civil supplies commissioner Arunkumar and senior CMO officials were among those present.